Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Rogue bodaboda riders at Lessos in Nandi County confronted a motorist and set his vehicle on fire, reducing it to ashes.

The rowdy riders accused the motorist of killing one of the bodaboda operators in the area through a road accident.

Members of the public watched helplessly as the car burst into flames after the merciless riders took the law into their own hands.

