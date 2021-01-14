Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Not long ago, controversial city politician, Karen Nyamu, caused a stir after she posted a romantic video with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

In the video that went viral, Karen was seen enjoying a boat ride with the singer in Dubai while goofing around like teenage lovers.

The video fuelled rumours that they are dating.

However, she has denied reports that she is romantically involved with the 31-year-old singer.

According to Karen, Samidoh is just a close friend and when she posted the video, she was celebrating their friendship but Kenyans took things out of context.

The single mother of two said that she deleted the video to protect Samidoh’s brand.

“Samidoh is my friend. I thought I would post it like my friend but kwa comments, ilileta mambo mingi and because when posting the video, that was not my intention, I decided to pull it down. I had to consider that he is a brand. And normally I don’t delete content, but I saw his family would be affected, “she said.

This is what she told Massawe Japanni.

