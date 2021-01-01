Friday, 01 January 2021 – Vera Sidika’s husband Brown Mauzo has become so famous that fans stop him in the streets to take selfies with him.

Before he eloped with Vera Sidika, he was just another struggling Mombasa singer but it seems his affair with Vera has elevated his celebrity status.

The light-skinned singer, who is said to have baby mamas all over Mombasa, posted a video of fans stopping him to take selfies while he was crossing the Likoni ferry.

Perhaps he might need bodyguards soon.

Watch video.

