Friday, 01 January 2021– Faded socialite Vera Sidika was spotted getting naughty for her husband, Brown Mauzo, as he turned a year older.

Vera shared a video grinding her famous plastic booty on Brown Mauzo, leaving men with wishful thinking.

The 31-year-old socialite seems to be madly in love with the upcoming Mombasa singer if her social media posts are anything to go by.

It’s either Mauzo is giving her good loving or maybe she might have just found the right man to spend the rest of her life with after retiring from flesh peddling.

Watch the juicy video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST