Sunday, January 17, 2021 – US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, has resigned just days before a new administration is set to take over the US Government.

In an announcement made on local dailies, Kyle noted that Wednesday, January 20, would be his last day when President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn into office.

Kyle was picked as a political appointee by outgoing US President Donald Trump in January 2019 to replace Bob Godec.

US Ambassadors who are political appointees are usually dismissed on the date that a new President takes over but are allowed to stand in for a grace period until a replacement is appointed.

However, McCarter opted to leave before the new administration takes office.

“I am sad to announce that this privilege is coming to an end on January 20 when I will resign my post.”

“Nevertheless, Kenya will continue to play a large role in my life,” stated McCarter.

In a statement, McCarter disclosed that he was honoured to serve the country in that capacity, which was his second return to the country he holds dear to his heart.

“Kenya has always been a part of my life.”

“First through my father’s good works to bring health and education to children in need in Tharaka Nithi and then as Victoria and I continued his vision and Tharaka Nithi became a second home to us.”

“To return decades later as US Ambassador was the greatest honour of my life and an extraordinary opportunity to serve my country for the benefit of the American and Kenyan people,” he added.

He noted that during his tenure, especially the Covid-19 period, trade between the two countries was strengthened and that Kenya was among the biggest beneficiaries of US aid.

The future of McCarter had been left hanging in the balance after Trump lost the November 2020 elections. He later admitted that his job hung in the balance after the disputed election results were announced.

