Monday, 11 January 2021 – Controversial singer, Willy Paul, recently took to social media and revealed that he is a father again after welcoming a newborn daughter with his white baby mama.

Pozze, as he is commonly known, has unveiled the face of the little angel for the first time.

He shared a photo with the caption, “I love you my daughter. Baby Sonya Wilsovna.”

Willy Paul disclosed in a recent interview on the Trend that he has no intention of marrying.

Pozze said that he has been heartbroken by women so many times to an extent of losing hope in love.

In the meantime, his mission is to fill the world like his role model Diamond Platnumz.

Here’s a photo of his cute daughter.

He is now a father of two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST