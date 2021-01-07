Thursday, 07 January 2021 – City socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray recently confirmed that she is dating city businessman Jamal while wishing him a happy birthday.

After the controversial socialite confirmed the affair, her boyfriend has become an overnight celebrity.

A sneak peek into Jamal’s social media pages reveals that he lives a lavish lifestyle although he doesn’t reveal the type of businesses he engages in.

‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare has exposed Jamal badly for faking lifestyle.

Jamal posted some wads of cash in dollars to brag how he is loaded but Edgar spoiled the party for him after revealing that he had lifted the photo from another Instagram user.

He even cropped the image to hide signs that he is not the one in the photo.

This is how Edgar Obare blasted him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST