Sunday, 03 January 2021 – There was drama in Nairobi Central Business District after a lady was caught on camera desperately begging her boyfriend to forgive her.

In the video that has spread online like wildfire, the lady is seen kneeling in the middle of a busy street while trying to cool down her boyfriend, who appeared infuriated.

Passers-by watched in shock as the lady caused drama and almost brought business in the over-crowded street to a standstill.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST