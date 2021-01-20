Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s political advisor, Nancy Gitau, is still in shock after she was chased away from a burial ceremony in Nyandarua county for drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).

The Tuesday incident forced Gitau‘s security guards to draw guns as angry mourners bayed for her blood.

Area security agencies were called to calm the rowdy mob who wanted to beat the President‘s advisor.

Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, was among the mourners and he laughed on seeing how Uhuru’s advisor was booed and heckled by mourners who wanted to hear none of it.

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, which according to them, will solve all the problems facing Kenyans.

However, the initiative is facing a fierce rebellion in Mt Kenya and some leaders who have tried to campaign for the document have either been beaten or heckled.

Gitau’s embarrassment comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta begged Kikuyus to support the document.

