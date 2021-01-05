Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta have accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind the letter authored by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, where he said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

In his letter, which is music to the Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, Kang’ata said the BBI is unpopular and has approximately 10 percent support in Mt Kenya.

Kang’ata’s letter attracted mixed reactions with State House gatekeepers accusing him of being used by Ruto to divide the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, an ally of Uhuru, termed Kangata’s move as “tactics of a person on the brink of defection.”

“He is looking for a reason to defect to Tanga Tanga. As the Majority Whip, he has access to the President 24/7, hence has no justification for what he did,” Kioni said.

“Such behaviour is in keeping with a weak person. I am disappointed with such an approach. He is quick to look at why the BBI should fail. We even think it may have been a mistake to pick him as a Senate whip,” Kioni added.

Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, also a close ally of the President, urged Uhuru to fire Kang’ata as the Chief Whip since he is working with Ruto to sabotage the BBI.

