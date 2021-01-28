Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has poured cold water on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Saturday meeting at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, saying it will achieve nothing.

Uhuru has invited all Mt Kenya leaders in the meeting to try to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which appears to unpopular in the vote-rich region.

However, all leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, led by Gachagua, have not been invited to the meeting.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua said the meeting will achieve nothing because Mt Kenya residents have already decided on the fate of BBI.

“The facts remain the same, the BBI referendum is unpopular in Mt Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

“I have not received any invite so far. The very people who will be ferried from various parts of Central will not tell the President the truth. They are the same praise and worship team who have chosen the path of destruction,” Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST