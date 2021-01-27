Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, was on Monday embarrassed badly when he tried to preach the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) gospel to coffee farmers.

Munya, who has been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to head the BBI team in Mt Kenya, was in Kibendera, Murang’a County, where he was scheduled to have a conversation with coffee farmers.

Immediately after he landed using a chopper, Munya went straight to the dais where he started addressing the coffee farmers.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government is committed to ensuring coffee prices are stabilised.

Munya even assured the farmers that a kilo of coffee will cost Sh100 and said even the president will tour the area to launch more coffee stabilising projects.

However, when he started drumming up support for the BBI, things turned ugly after coffee farmers told him to his face they don’t want that thing.

Dejected, Munya finished his speech and boarded his chopper to Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST