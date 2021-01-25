Monday, January 25, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, was on Sunday forced to cut his speech after supporters of Deputy President William Ruto charged at the MP for refusing to support the ‘hustler movement”.

The incident happened at Naromoru stadium where there was a football tournament organized by Kega, who is the area MP.

Everything was smooth from the beginning as the teams played without any interruption till the end as supporters and fans who had turned up in large numbers cheered.

However, chaos broke at the end of the tournament after Ruto supporters engaged in a fistfight with Kanini Kega’s supporters

The lawmaker’s supporters were overpowered by their rivals, who had come to the function with wheelbarrows indicating that they are followers of Ruto and his newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kega is a key leader of the Kieleweke political faction which has vowed to ensure that Ruto’s plan to win the hearts of Mt Kenya electorate fails and also make sure that the self-proclaimed hustler’s 2022 State House bid is not successful.

