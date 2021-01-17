Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Facebook has flagged a post by the State House in which President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a congratulatory message to his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

The Head of State had sent the message on Sunday after Museveni was declared the winner of the just concluded General Election in Uganda that was marred with violence and allegations of fraud.

In the message, Uhuru termed Museveni’s re-election as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership.

President Kenyatta also said Uganda had achieved stability and registered consistent economic growth under President Museveni.

He also assured the neighbouring nation of Kenya’s commitment to continue partnering with Uganda in advancing regional and continental integration agenda.

However, accompanying the message was an image that had earlier been used in a fake post announcing a cabinet reshuffle in Uganda.

It was hence labelled as “false information” in line with Facebook’s policy of fighting false information that has increased in the wake of the US presidential elections.

US President Donald Trump has since been suspended from the platform after some of his false posts were linked to incitement of violence.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was quick to celebrate the development after his recent fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru seemed to have angered a section of Kenyan netizens after some claimed that the exercise was rigged against presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST