Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Chama Cha Mashinani party leader and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to betray former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Isaac said Uhuru may again work with Deputy President William Ruto, with whom they have parted ways.

He noted that even though he does not understand the differences the two have, any mistake and misunderstanding can be rectified and the duo can become friends again.

According to Isaac, politicians are long term friends who differ on ideologies only.

Nonetheless, he asked the president to tell the whole country what transpired between them that resulted in them hating each other.

“Do not be surprised when Kenyatta works with Ruto later on.”

“I do not understand their differences as that can be explained better by the duo.”

“The President, however, has to tell us what happened between them as he used to rate William highly,” he stated.

