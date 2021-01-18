Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has read the riot act to his deputy, William Ruto, for inciting Kenyans against Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an interview with Inooro FM, Coro FM, Kameme FM and Gukena FM on Monday, Uhuru said those who are preaching the anti-BBI gospel are thieves of public money and vowed to force them to return billions they have stolen from Kenyans.

“Mwengine anachocha Mt. Kenya wapinge BBI na ameiba mabilioni kupitia government projects which we will recover soon,” Uhuru said in reference to his deputy.

Uhuru also warned on those that have been saying BBI is costly to stop immediately since the money looted is far much more than for the referendum.

The head of state also dismissed fears and propaganda that BBI was about elevating his handshake partner, ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I have never declared BBI to be a battle for 2022 or for building this politician of destroying that one. My goal is peace and unity for Kenyans. When the budgetary allocation to counties is increased and goes to Kirinyaga or any other county, how does Raila come in there?,” Uhuru asked.

