Thursday, January 21, 2021 -Jubilee Party has summoned Deputy President William Ruto to the party’s headquarters along Thika Super Highway to answer to disciplinary issues.

According to a statement issued by Jubilee Party Nakuru branch Secretary-General, Peter Cheruiyot, Ruto, who is also the party‘s deputy party leader, is accused of indiscipline and violating the party’s constitution.

The DP is also accused of supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in ward elections scheduled in Nakuru County London Ward and Hells Gate Ward.

“Jubilee was born in Nakuru and it is so sad that he came to Nakuru to undermine the same party that put him where he is.

“So I have given him 7 days from January 21 up to January 28. We want him to come back with a clear message, otherwise, failure to do so, we will recommend serious action to be taken against him and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika in regards to those violations,” Cheruiyot said on Thursday.

The letter was copied to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Chairman Nelson Dzuya and Vice-Chair David Murathe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST