Saturday, January 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised Members of the County Assemblies a Sh 2 million car grant should they pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Sagana on Friday during a consultative meeting with over 550 MCAs from the Mt Kenya region, Uhuru assured the MCAs of the money if they pass the document.

In the country, there are a total of 2250 MCAs and this means the government will spend Sh 4.5 billion to appease MCAs only.

Uhuru also stated that although he would be retiring, he would still have a say in the political scene.

“I will still sit at the negotiation table to ensure that our region is not taken lightly,” Uhuru said.

The President also told Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu not to fight those insulting him, saying acrimony was unnecessary.

The president urged the legislators to pass the BBI in its present form, saying any anomalies can be taken care of in future changes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST