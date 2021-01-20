Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has left ODM leader Raila Odinga in a dilemma after he made a wild demand to the former Prime Minister.

This is after he asked Raila to sign a formal deal that will seal their March 2018 gentleman’s agreement, famously known as the ‘handshake’.

The two decided to work together to calm the political tension emanating from the controversial August 2017 General election.

According to sources, Uhuru wants Raila to enjoy the fruits of the handshake, which birthed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and has also seen several projects unveiled under Kenyatta’s regime.

Jubilee is also pushing ODM to enter into a formal agreement after the latter reportedly asked to be awarded the position of Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

ODM reportedly claimed to have played a role in impeaching former Governor Mike Sonko.

New Deputy Governor Anne Kananu is poised to take over as governor.

Odinga’s party may opt to present a candidate who is aligned to the party and not necessarily a party member as a Deputy Governor nominee.

In June 2020, ODM declined to enter into an agreement with Jubilee after former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement and Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Maendeleo signed a deal with the ruling party.

However, Raila’s party insisted that it would continue to partner with Jubilee and did not need to sign any formal deal.

Deputy President William Ruto hinted that Raila and Uhuru may be at loggerheads over the handshake deal, arguing that ODM wanted to pull out of the agreement after allegedly sabotaging the government.

“He (Odinga) wants to revert the deal.”

“Nonetheless, he wants to cause more chaos in the party.”

“I left the BBI for them to handle and I focused on Jubilee’s development agenda,” Ruto claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST