Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has started investigations into Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata’s law firm over claims of engaging in acts of corruption with the Nairobi County Government.

EACC, in a letter to the Nairobi County Secretary, requested case files for matters handled by Kang’ata’s law firm along with 24 other firms for the period between 2013 and 2020.

The agency stated that the basis of the probe was a review of the legal fees paid by the county to the firms for the last seven years.

“The commission is undertaking investigations at Nairobi City County in respect of payments of legal fees to the following firms… To facilitate our investigations, kindly but urgently furnish us with the original documents in respect to the mentioned firms,” the letter by EACC reads in part.

But Kang’ata in a fierce rejoinder dismissed allegations of irregular payments made to his firm by the county government of Nairobi.

He termed the EACC move as political intimidation for saying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in Mt Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men are said to be behind Kang’ata’s frustration.

