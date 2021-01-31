Sunday, January 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has clarified that he owes no one any debt concerning his 2022 succession.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is expected to retire to his Gatundu home.

The President was expected to endorse Deputy President William Ruto since he has been supporting him since 2013.

However, speaking on Saturday when he met 5000 delegates from the Mt Kenya region, the President said he is only indebted to Kenyans.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them. No, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya,” Uhuru said.

“That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru added.

This is a severe blow to Ruto, who was banking on the President’s support to clinch the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST