Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has announced that it won’t be fielding candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary seats and Machakos senatorial seat.

Announcing on Wednesday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the ruling party will instead support Wiper, Amani National Congress(ANC) and Ford Kenya candidates since they have a good relationship with Uhuru’s party.

“We are enjoying a good engagement with Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya. The decision is in line with Jubilee’s bigger picture of unifying the country,” Tuju said.

However, Tuju, who is also the former Rarieda MP, said that the party will field a candidate for Nairobi Governor if the courts give the IEBC green light to hold the by-election.

Meanwhile, the party has unveiled candidates for three ward by-elections.

They are Virginia Wamaitha for Hells Gate ward in Nakuru, Francis Njoroge for London ward and Lucy Ngendo for Huruma ward in Uasin Gishu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST