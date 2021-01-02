Saturday, January 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government seems not to trust Donald Trump and his Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for Covid-19.

This is after they ordered the Covid-19 vaccine from China despite its low efficacy.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the Government has ordered the China-made Covid-19 vaccine, SinoPharm.

The CS announced on Friday, January 1, outside Afya House after witnessing the signing of the return to work formula by the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers effectively ending their strike.

Kagwe also revealed that the vaccines is expected to arrive in February.

“By the end of the second week of February, we might have the vaccine.”

“Police, teachers and health care workers will be vaccinated first.”

“There will be no mandatory vaccination of anyone.”

“It will be for those who are willing,” stated Kagwe.

This came even as Kenya owes China a huge amount which may see China take over the port of Mombasa if we don’t pay our loans.

Kenya recorded 156 more Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours as the country’s total caseload rose to 96,612.

Of the positive cases, 96 are male and 60 are female while the youngest is a seven-month-old child. The oldest is 78

The Kenyan DAILY POST