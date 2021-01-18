Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time spoken about his fallout with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his subsequent impeachment as governor.

Speaking during an interview today morning, Uhuru explained that his fall out with Sonko was prompted by the fact that he is always fighting people.

Uhuru also noted that development in the city had been sluggish until Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) headed by Mohammed Badi took over the reins.

“I’m the one who helped him get elected, but we fell out because he was always fighting people. Chaos everywhere.”

“You can now see what our new person (Badi) has done on city roads and cleaning up Nairobi.”

“Nairobi is an example of how things can change.”

“NMS is transforming the face of the city unlike it was previously,” stated Uhuru.

Sonko and Badi were often at loggerheads after the transfer of key functions including health services, urban planning, transport and public works from Nairobi County Government to NMS, with the former governor maintaining that NMS was an illegally instituted entity and that he was coerced into giving away the functions while under the influence of alcohol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST