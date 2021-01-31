Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of bribing Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Sagana.

Speaking in Baricho on Saturday, Karua claimed that the Head of State had offered MCAs from the Mt. Kenya region a bribe in form of car grants to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

She further urged Mt. Kenya region to reject the BBI document in totality unless copies are availed to them.

“The president’s acceptance to grant MCAs demand for car grants is nothing short of a quid pro quo.”

“It is bribery in return for the assemblies’ pledge to close their eyes on contentious issues and pass an unnecessary document.

“The infamous BBI must no longer be made a preserve for a few in state-driven meetings.”

“The people must be provided with copies of the document,” the Narc Kenya party leader stated.

Karua further warned Uhuru from forcing a successor on the region when his term runs out noting that people have the power to choose their own.

“Please Mr. President, we respect you and don’t try to tell us what we will do after you complete your term in 2022,” she added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to help Members of the County Assembly achieve their demands for a Ksh 2 million car grant each during a meeting with MCAs from Mt. Kenya on condition that they pass the BBI document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST