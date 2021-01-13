Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being an irredeemable tribalist.

In a Twitter post, the self-declared National Resistance Movement general said Uhuru only visits the Nyanza region because of music and drama festivals, or when there is a funeral in the region.

He went on rubbish the development projects President Kenyatta has launched in the region, stating that the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, which is named after his father, Jomo Kenyatta, has no economic value for the people of Kisumu.

Miguna called on the president to build industries, schools, and health centers instead.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta is an irredeemable tribalist.”

“He only visits Nyanza for music, drama and funerals.”

“The stadium he opened in Kisumu named after his tyrannical father has zero economic value and will,” thundered Miguna.

Uhuru and Raila inspected Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium early in the week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST