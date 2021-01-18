Monday January18, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has lost his cool and abused the Kikuyu community badly for following Deputy President William Ruto blindly.

Ruto, who is the second in command, has a cult following in the region once perceived as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political backyard.

Uhuru‘s various attempts to convince the community not to join the DP’s hustler movement have fallen on deaf ears.

Mutahi, in a social media post on Monday, said in the run-up to 2013 polls, Uhuru convinced Kikuyus to embrace Ruto despite knowing very well he was a murderer and was involved in the Kiambaa church massacre where 35 women and children were barbequed inside a church during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

He wondered why Kikuyus are not listening to Uhuru who maybe knows something they don’t know about the DP.

“Dear Kikuyus. Ruto was accused by ICC of ALLEGEDLY killing Kikuyus. Uhuru CONVINCED you to EMBRACE him, and the PAIN of Kiambaa CHURCH. Now Uhuru is TELLING you to RUN AWAY from this MAN! What DOES he KNOW that you DON’T KNOW? Has SOMEONE MESSED up with your HEADS?,” Mutahi posted on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST