Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) campaign in Mt Kenya has suffered a major blow after details emerged that Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Wa Chege and her Laikipia counterpart, Cate Waruguru, are warming for Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler’s movement.

Waruguru and Sabina were among lieutenants chosen by President Uhuru Kenyatta to drum up support for the document in the mountainous region.

On Sunday, a key ally of DP Ruto revealed that Sabina and Cate have approached the DP intending to join his movement.

The two said they may commit political suicide by supporting a document that is unpopular in the vote-rich region.

They also said selling BBI in central Kenya is like “selling condoms in a church”

Waruguru and Sabina’s announcement comes a week after former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto and nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, decamped from Kieleweke and joined Ruto’s hustler movement.

