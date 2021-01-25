Monday, January 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that he has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser since the March 9th handshake.

Speaking during an interview, Raila noted that he had been consulting the President on various issues surrounding the country but due to wrangles within the government, which are spearheaded by Deputy President William Ruto, no actions have been taken in regard to his advice to Uhuru.

“I consult and advise Uhuru on various matters that need to be done but due to divisions in Jubilee nothing is being done, some Jubilee allied MPs have been the biggest stumbling block in the fight against corruption since whenever a person from their side is arrested, the MPs defends them,” said Raila.

He gave the example of the Arror and Kimwarer dam where he accused Ruto of defending the main suspects. Since then nothing has happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST