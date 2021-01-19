Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly fired his nephew Jomo Gecaga as his personal assistant

According to multiple State House sources, Gecaga was fired due to his close relationship with former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko.

Uhuru and Sonko are not on good terms following the admission by the president that he was the one who planned the impeachment of Sonko.

On Monday, Uhuru revealed in an interview with several Kikuyu radio stations that he had to get rid of Sonko because services at City Hall had ground to a halt due to the Governor’s leadership style.

Now, Gecaga has become the victim of Uhuru and Sonko’s bitter rivalry since he has been shown the door and he is no longer the President’s Private Secretary.

Other sources said Gecaga, who has a heart of gold, was fired for being chummy with Deputy President William Ruto.

Uhuru and Ruto are not currently seeing each other eye to eye over 2022 succession politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST