Friday, January 8, 2021 – Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelagui, has appointed former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, as the Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

In a gazette notice dated 8th January 2021, Wambui will take over from Lina Jebii Kilimo whose appointment was revoked with effect from January 1, 2021.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the National Employment Authority Act, 2006, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints Mary Wambui to be Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from January 1, 2021,” reads the gazette notice.

Wambui, who is in her sunset years, was first appointed as chairperson of the National Employment Authority but her appointment was challenged in court by Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, who argued that she is an octogenarian and she should not be allowed to handle the youth docket.

