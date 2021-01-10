Saturday, January 10, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, may never forgive President Uhuru Kenyatta for ruining his plan to escape jail.

This is after Uhuru said it was time for another tribe to rule Kenya other than Kikuyus and Kalenjins.

According to Kuria, Uhuru’s remark has jolted his bid to vie for the presidency.

He noted that he had been forced back to the drawing board to re-strategise his approach since the president hinted that he may not throw his weight behind a Kikuyu or Kalenjin candidate to succeed him when his term expires in 2022.

Kuria termed Uhuru’s sentiments as “sad” claiming they had choked his dream of vying for the big seat.

He also blasted COTU boss Francis Atwoli for claiming that he will be the first to be jailed if Ruto ascends to power.

“To my friend Francis Atwoli, after your speech, I momentarily decided to run for president myself so that President Ruto does not jail me.”

“Then the President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta declared I can

ot run for president because I am a Kikuyu.”

“Back to square zero.”

“What a sad day for this God-fearing nation!” Kuria wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST