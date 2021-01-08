Friday, January 8, 2021 – East Africa Legislative Assembly Member and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has distanced himself from social media posts purporting that he had linked Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s letter to a plot to “short-change” the former Prime Minister in his ”Handshake” deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the Facebook account purportedly for ‘Oburu Odinga’ does not belong to him.

“I am Dr. Oburu Oginga and not Oburu Odinga and I have never owned a social media account.”

“The only ones I am aware of are those group accounts run by my supporters for campaign purposes,” stated Oburu.

The purported post by him via the account ‘Oburu Odinga’ on Monday comes in the backdrop of a storm by Kang’ata’s letter.

“Hon Kang’ata, we know someone wants to short-change Raila (sic) and he is using you to communicate a message to Raila.”

“Do not think Raila is dying for that BBI thing.”

“We can drop it before you do it.”

“We are not fools as you think. We’ve survived all waves,” read the purported post by Oburu Oginga.

However, Oburu linked Deputy President William Ruto to the whole mischief.

“How desperate can someone be by seeking to scuttle the ”Handshake” through such means?”

“By wanting to create a non-existent crisis to cause strained relations between the President and Raila Odinga?” he asked.

The former Bondo MP urged Kenyans to ignore any posts made by the account user, adding that he would take necessary steps to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“This is not the first time they are doing it. They have done it before and they must know their mischief no longer sells,” Dr. Oburu added.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been the face of the BBI since their March 9, 2018 pact.

