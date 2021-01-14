Thursday, January 14, 2021 – French poet and novelist, Victor Hugo said “Nothing else in the world…not all the armies…is so powerful as an idea whose time has come.”

Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative seems to be the idea that Hugo spoke of during his literary career that spanned more than sixty years.

Ruto’s hustler movement began as a small amorphous group in Jubilee Party but it has now turned to be a national movement that has recruited millions of youths across the country.

Though President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have been dismissing the movement as Taka Taka (Rubbish), it has a cult following in some regions like Mt Kenya and Rift Valley.

On Wednesday, the “hustler movement’ received a huge boost after 3 Jubilee governors and two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governors hinted that they may be singing ‘’hustlers anthem’’ soon.

The four, who allegedly met the Deputy President are, Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muritthi and Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njoki.

However, Kinyanjui has dismissed the meeting for fear of reprisals from his seniors.

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi are also considering joining the hustler team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST