Friday, January 15, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, are afraid of the ‘hustler movement’ and that is why they have illegally forced the swearing-in of Anne Kananu as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

Kananu was hurriedly vetted as Deputy Governor on Friday after the court failed to block Nairobi County Assembly from vetting her.

The vetting session which hardly lasted an hour followed a resolution by the Assembly mandating the panel to vet the nominee after determining she faced no legal hurdle in court.

Kananu’s expedited vetting is the latest in efforts to forestall a by-election in Nairobi tentatively set for February 18, but which has been stayed by the court pending the outcome of related suits.

Commenting on social media, Itumbi said Kananu’s appointment was hurriedly done because Uhuru and Raila feared a by-election in Nairobi since the hustlers led by Ruto were planning to embarrass them.

“As I told you on December 23rd, 2020. It is NOT about the LAW or what is Right. The Deep State has decided who shall be Governor… Because they are afraid of a By-Election in Nairobi. Very afraid of #HustlerNation Ann Kananu is therefore the next Governor of Nairobi,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

