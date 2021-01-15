Friday, January 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have suffered yet another humiliating blow after Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, Isaac Ruto, dumped them for Deputy President William Ruto.

Isaac is reportedly on his way to Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The former Bomet governor indicated that he and the DP were still in the process of negotiations before he agrees to support him.

“I may be the one who needs his support in 2022,” Isaac stated.

Isaac will be receiving the DP on Friday, January 15 in Sotik, Bomet County for a function where he will be handing over buses to schools and later preside over a fundraiser for boda boda SACCOs.

The DP is expected to make a stopover in Bomet Central where he will commission the town’s access roads and donate a bus to the national super league side Silibwet FC.

The meeting came a month after Isaac declared that he would back Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s presidential bid in 2022.

While addressing Kanu delegates and supporters during a BBI sensitisation campaign, the former Bomet Governor stated that the party planned to field candidates in all other elective positions except the presidency.

“We are ready as a party to support you.”

“Our party will field candidates up-to county level but for the top seat, we will support you,” Isaac stated.

Days later, Isaac would dismiss the sentiments after some of his party members indicated that they had not been consulted.

Several politicians have warmed up to the idea of working with the DP with nominated senator Isaac Mwaura being the latest to switch camps.

Senate Minority Whip Irungu Kang’ata is also reportedly on the way to Ruto’s camp after he dismissed Uhuru and Raila’s BBI as unpopular in the Mt. Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST