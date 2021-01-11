Monday, January 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has officially endorsed Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as his candidate in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

The DP endorsed Wanjiru during a service at the House of Hope Church in Kayole, Nairobi County.

In his address, DP Ruto urged Kenyans to rally behind the “Hustler Nation” and vote for Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as their next governor for Nairobi.

“Margaret Wanjiru is the right candidate for the hustlers of Nairobi, and all of us will rally behind her. Are we together?” DP Ruto stated.

The DP further promised to streamline Nairobi, vowing to help the county regain its status. “This time around, I can assure you, hii Nairobi tutainyorosha,” he declared.

He reiterated that the county was facing a lot of challenges that needed to be addressed urgently, adding that Nairobi should be reflective of Kenya as a country.

The DP’s endorsement comes after Wanjiru was given the nomination certificate for United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is associated with Ruto, to fly the party’s flag in the February by-election.

DP Ruto asked Kenyans to shun tribal politics, and instead engage each other on a level of national development and the respect for each and everyone’s source of income.

“We cannot go back to tribal politics, we can only move forward if leaders stop seeking leadership positions based on their tribes, and instead focus on ideologies “DP Ruto stated.

He urged that members of the public vote for their leaders in respect to ideology.

“Leadership positions are not awarded, leaders are chosen by Kenyans. If you say you are tired of I don’t know… a dynasty, you are free to seek mandate from the people, let us respect each other as it is the only way to build a strong country,” he added.

Wanjiru, in her address to the people, stated that she will ensure that residents of Dandora get a solid waste management system that will empower residents in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST