Friday, January 8, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has unveiled its candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Addressing the press on Friday, UDA chairman, Johnstone Muthama, said the party’s candidate for the by-election is former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who is also a member of UDA, said Wanjiru is the party candidate and said they don’t fear going to the mini poll.

“We do not fear competition. We have a candidate here in Margaret Wanjiru. We win or we lose, that is a part of democracy,” Murkomen stated.

UDA also said former Machakos County Deputy Governor, Bernard Muia Kiala, will be the party’s candidate in the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election.

Kiala served under Governor Alfred Mutua in his first term in office.

In the Kabuchai by-election, Evans Kaikai will fly the UDA flag while Alex Kanya will be the candidate for the Matungu by-election.

Deputy President William Ruto has been linked with UDA since he is planning to ditch Jubilee Party which he claimed has been hijacked by cartels, brokers and conmen.

