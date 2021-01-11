Monday, January 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have panicked because he has united the ‘hustlers’ who form the largest voting bloc in the country.

Speaking at the House of Hope Church in Kayole on Sunday, Ruto said the outbursts by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Vihiga on Saturday is a good indication that ‘dynasties’ have panicked because ‘hustlers’ are united.

The second in command also asked Uhuru to stop the threats.

“Let no one threaten you,” Ruto told his troops, mainly Mt Kenya MPs, who had taken turns to hit out at the President.

“You know this country, people are threatening each other. I and these leaders have been threatened over many things. Some have been taken to court, some removed from parliamentary leadership and some have their accounts frozen.”

He went on, “Don’t waste your time with threats, don’t waste your time with blackmail. Don’t waste your time with everything you are doing. You can do it as much as you want but we must change this country.”

Ruto said the next Head of State will be elected on their policies and not based on their ethnicity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST