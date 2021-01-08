Friday, January 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had the rare opportunity to exclusively meet all the political bigwigs in the country even as he faces serious rebellion in his Mt. Kenya home tuff over the controversial Building Bridges Initiative which has received backlash from Deputy President William Ruto’s sympathizers.

Uhuru met with former Prime Minister and ODM Raila Odinga, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

They were at Mudavadi’s home to condole with him and his family following the passing of their matriarch, Hannah Mudavadi.

Conspicuously missing in the night meeting was Deputy President William Ruto, who has chosen to go wild on a mission to fight the dynasties and the system all by himself.

According to Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi, the four held a late-night meeting to review the contentious Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) documents after it emerged that it is not popular, especially in populous Central Kenya, and will flop badly if it was subjected to a referendum as was portrayed by Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, in a leaked letter to Uhuru.

Wetangula was reportedly given a free hand in amending the BBI document before it was subjected to a popular initiative in April.

