Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – A plan to reinstate Polycarp Igathe, who resigned in 2018 as then Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy, has been hatched.

The plan is to have Igathe succeed former Governor Mike Sonko, who was impeached last month.

Mihango MCA Paul Kados moved to court seeking the court’s clarity on Igathe’s position and halting the upcoming by-elections.

He argued that Igathe never officially tendered his resignation and hence should, according to the Constitution, be allowed to complete the remainder of Sonko’s term.

Two other Kenyans, Evans Oruenjo (an advocate) and Patrick Mwangi Kiiru (a Nairobi voter) also filed two more petitions stating that the gazette notice declaring the Nairobi gubernatorial seat vacant was premature.

The duo in their separate petitions added that the subsequent planned by-election on February 18 was also unnecessary as Polycarp Igathe, who was elected alongside Mike Sonko in 2017, had not officially resigned.

Oruenjo and Kiiru also argued that Igathe’s resignation originated from media reports in 2018 and that neither the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) nor the Nairobi County Assembly received his formal resignation.

Igathe quit on January 12, 2018, after allegedly falling out with Sonko, who was impeached by the Senate in December 2020.

