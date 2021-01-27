Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Nairobi County Majority leader, Abdi Guyo, has castigated former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, for trying to link Jubilee Party and President Uhuru Kenyatta to 2017 post-election violence.

On Sunday, Sonko, who was speaking in Dagoretti, claimed he and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, planned the 2017 post-election mayhem to blame ODM and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, Guyo told Sonko to own up over his utterances that he was part of a team that planned chaos in 2017.

Guyo denounced Sonko’s actions saying that he did not act at the behest of the Jubilee party and perpetrated the chaos out of his own volition.

“Let it go on record that Sonko was acting on his own behalf and not on behalf of Jubilee and for political expediency and because he has already incriminated himself, then he needs to be charged on his own account,” Guyo said.

He also said that the allegations made by Sonko against Karanja Kibicho are serious and if left unchecked, could have far-reaching consequences ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST