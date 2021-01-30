Saturday, January 30, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, stepped in and restored sanity at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri after MCAs demonstrated.

The MCAs were infuriated by the presentation of the legal expert, Tom Macharia, who urged them to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for various benefits.

Since 2017, the Mt Kenya MCAs have been pressurizing Uhuru to award them with a Ksh2 million car grant given to MPs to no avail.

They have also been demanding salary increments and want the Head of State to strengthen the Ward Development Fund as promised.

According to sources, the MCAs interrupted Macharia’s presentation, threatened to chase him off the podium, and also disrupt the whole event.

It was not immediately established if the MCAs had been sent by Deputy President William Ruto to disrupt Uhuru’s meeting and to do his bidding.

Interior PS Kibicho and State House official, Andrew Wakahiu, intervened and called County Speakers, Joseph Kaguchia (Meru), Stephen Ndicho (Kiambu) and a number of Majority Leaders into a private session.

The group agreed on a settlement which was reportedly forwarded to the President.

A few minutes later, the negotiating parties came back with Uhuru who addressed the meeting and approved the car grant demands.

However, he declined to approve their salary perk requests and insisted that it was under the jurisdiction of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST