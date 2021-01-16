Saturday, 16 January 2021 – Several passengers were stranded in the middle of a valley for hours after a train that they were travelling in to Nanyuki developed mechanical problems.

According to reports, the train’s engine failed, forcing them to cut short their journey.

Kenya Railways Corporation re-introduced Nairobi- Nanyuki route after spending Ksh 3 billion to rehabilitate the railway line.

Instead of the corporation buying new trains, old trains that had stalled were refurbished and the rest of the money squandered.

Here are photos of the stranded passengers.

