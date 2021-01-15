Our client GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare is seeking to recruit Customer Market Project Trainees.

Responsibilities

Data collation, analysis and reporting

Claim reconciliations for Trade rebates and customer back checks

Point of sales material Procurement & Supplier Management: procurement, PO issuance, production and deployment

Execution of Trade and Shopper Plans

Management monitoring for Point of Sales Materials and artwork process

Intern/Project Trainee Competencies/Skills required

Requirements

Good organization and analytical skills.

Good written & oral communication skills,

Teamwork and influencing skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong stakeholder management skills

Learning agility

Qualification & Experience

Educated to Degree level or equivalent

Experience in sales and marketing roles is an added advantage

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20thJanuary 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted