Our client GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare is seeking to recruit Customer Market Project Trainees.

Responsibilities

  • Data collation, analysis and reporting
  • Claim reconciliations for Trade rebates and customer back checks
  • Point of sales material Procurement & Supplier Management: procurement, PO issuance, production and deployment
  • Execution of Trade and Shopper Plans
  • Management monitoring for Point of Sales Materials and artwork process

Intern/Project Trainee Competencies/Skills required

 Requirements

  • Good organization and analytical skills.
  • Good written & oral communication skills,
  • Teamwork and influencing skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Strong stakeholder management skills
  • Learning agility

Qualification & Experience

  • Educated to Degree level or equivalent
  • Experience in sales and marketing roles is an added advantage

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20thJanuary 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply