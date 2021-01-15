Our client GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare is seeking to recruit Customer Market Project Trainees.
Responsibilities
- Data collation, analysis and reporting
- Claim reconciliations for Trade rebates and customer back checks
- Point of sales material Procurement & Supplier Management: procurement, PO issuance, production and deployment
- Execution of Trade and Shopper Plans
- Management monitoring for Point of Sales Materials and artwork process
Intern/Project Trainee Competencies/Skills required
Requirements
- Good organization and analytical skills.
- Good written & oral communication skills,
- Teamwork and influencing skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Strong stakeholder management skills
- Learning agility
Qualification & Experience
- Educated to Degree level or equivalent
- Experience in sales and marketing roles is an added advantage
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 20thJanuary 2021. Clearly indicate the job title.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted