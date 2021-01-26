Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has embarked on a mission to reclaim his political debt from Mt. Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on a Kikuyu vernacular TV station, Raila said Kikuyus owe him a political debt.

He recalled how he supported former President Mwai Kibaki in an election that ended the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s KANU rule even after Kibaki was involved in a serious road accident.

He noted that his father, Jaramogi Oginga, also forfeited his chance to become the first prime minister and form the first African government, demanding that Jomo Kenyatta be released first as a condition for freedom.

According to Raila, Kibaki betrayed him and it was time for the Mt. Kenya region to make amends.

“Problem started when those who served under Kibaki reneged on the MoU.”

“We had an MoU to change the Constitution, but they reneged on it.”

“I was the one who was betrayed, not any other person,” stated Raila.

Kikuyus are the ones with my debt.”

“I don’t have anyone’s debt,” he added.

Raila’s remark is likely to elicit some reaction, especially with Deputy President William Ruto also waiting for his debt to be paid by Kikuyus in 2022.

