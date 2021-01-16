Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has supported sentiments made by retired Chief Justice, David Kenani Maraga, who said President Uhuru Kenyatta should be impeached for failing to uphold and defend the constitution.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Maraga faulted President Kenyatta for not swearing in the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as required by the law, even after three court orders were issued directing him to do so.

“That is a Constitutional duty placed on the president. The President says he can’t appoint because there are issues; issues which he does not want to reveal. There are three court orders directing the president and even giving him a time frame and he has not been appointed.

” As far as I am concerned that is a violation of his constitution duty. In fact if it was in other countries, the president would be impeached because he swore to uphold and defend the constitution,” Maraga said.

“If you have failed on a constitutional duty which is placed upon you, the recourse for the president would be impeachment. But that does not happen in jurisdictions like ours and that is why it has persisted up to now,” Maraga added.

Now, Sonko has concurred with Maraga, saying Uhuru, who he termed as a Mlevi (a drunkard), should be impeached for taking the country in the wrong direction.

This is what Mike Sonko wrote on his Twitter page.

