She had stayed as a single mother for 6 years and in 2016, she met the love of her life by the name Kamau.

Kamau used to run a business in the same building where she had set up a side hustle and one thing led to another.

They have been married for 4 years now and he treats her son like his own biological son.

She described him as the best husband and father.

