Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting with all 47 ODM chairmen in the country where he briefed them on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting, which the media were barred from, came just a day after Siaya Senator, James Orengo, said Raila Odinga will withdraw from the handshake if President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies continue frustrating them.

Speaking during the meeting, Raila maintained that his relationship with Uhuru remains strong and it is unshakable.

“Tupike, Tuilinde, Tugawe kwa Haki. Our mission in BBI is to bake a bigger cake, protect it from thieves and share it equitably…shared prosperity. That was my message to ODM county chairs today whom I asked to make BBI a core ODM business. Handshake remains strong,” Raila finally declared after days of speculation.

ODM Deputy Party leader and Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, attended the meeting

Early this week, there was widespread speculation that Joho is keen to join “hustler nation”, a riotous movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

