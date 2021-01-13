Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – A section of Kikuyu community elders has supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks on Saturday where he called on the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities to let other tribes rule Kenya.

Uhuru, who was speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah Atsianzale, the mother of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, said since Kikuyus and Kalenjins have ruled the country since independence, they should hand over the baton to other tribes in 2022.

Uhuru’s statement stirred a storm on social media with many condemning the President and others supporting his remarks.

Speaking on Tuesday, the chairman of Kikuyu elders, Wachira Kago, said the Kikuyu community supports the President‘s remarks.

He said every Kikuyu knows that Uhuru is the region’s kingpin and they support his remarks however unpopular they may be.

“Every region has its leader and in Mt Kenya, it is Uhuru. The silent majority are waiting for their leader to speak,” Kago said.

Concerning the 2022 presidential election, Kago said it is Uhuru who will tell Kikuyus the direction they will follow.

